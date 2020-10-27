Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies revealed for PS4 and PS5 - Dexerto

One of the PS5’s hot launch titles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has had some of its trophies revealed already. In a series of tweets by developer Insomniac Games, they shared some of the trophies from the upcoming game, and revealed trophy news for Spider-Man Remastered too.

The follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is turning out to be one of the must-own games for the holiday season. The excitement for a new Spider-Man is already palpable, nevermind being a sequel to one of 2018’s best games.

The game follows the adventure of Miles Morales as he looks to cope with his brand new spidey powers. After learning how to control his powers from his good friend – Peter Parker – Miles learns how to lead a dual-lifestyle of being a dedicated son, and a vigilante of justice. To increase anticipation, the early reveal of 29 of these Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies should help, and we have them all for you.

Check them out below.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies

Be Yourself Collect all other Trophies Just the Beginning Unlock all Skills A New Home 100% Complete All Districts Urban Explorers Collect all Time Capsules Memory Lane Collect all Postcards Salvager Open all Underground Caches Under Their Noses Shut down all Roxxon Labs Underground Undone Shut down all Underground Hideouts Ready for Anything Purchase All Suits Never Saw It Coming Complete an Enemy Base without being detected 100x Combo!!! Perform a 1000x Combo Pete’s First Villain Complete the Final Test Kitbash Craft 10 Upgrades Rhino Rodeo Ride Rhino through the mall Hanging by a Thread Keep the bridge together Overcharge Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks Up and Over Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy From Downtown Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more Like a Rhino in a China Shop Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall JJJ Would Be Proud Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode Five Star Review Complete all FNSM app requests Mod That Suit Craft a Suit Mod Look with Better Eyes Craft a Visor mod Never Give Up Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ Grave in Harlem A Gift From Pete Receive the Gift Suit Crime Master Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type Getting Dizzy Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing I’m On A Boat Ride the derelict boat in Southern Chinatown Socially Acceptable Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story

These are just a selection of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophies that Insomniac Games has picked out for us to view. There should hopefully be more to come to complete the list as well.

New Spider-Man Remastered Content

In addition to this, Insomniac also confirmed that Spider-Man Remastered will have new content too. When asked if Spider-Man Remastered would have a separate platinum trophy from the PS4 version, the Insomniac Twitter page replied: “Yes! There’s also several all-new trophies!”

When the full list of Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies are eventually revealed, we’ll keep you up to date.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 12.