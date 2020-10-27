 Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies revealed for PS4 and PS5 - Dexerto
Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies revealed for PS4 and PS5

Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:09

by Andrew Highton
Miles Morales looking at trophies in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Insomniac Games, Playstation

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

One of the PS5’s hot launch titles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, has had some of its trophies revealed already. In a series of tweets by developer Insomniac Games, they shared some of the trophies from the upcoming game, and revealed trophy news for Spider-Man Remastered too.

The follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is turning out to be one of the must-own games for the holiday season. The excitement for a new Spider-Man is already palpable, nevermind being a sequel to one of 2018’s best games.

The game follows the adventure of Miles Morales as he looks to cope with his brand new spidey powers. After learning how to control his powers from his good friend – Peter Parker – Miles learns how to lead a dual-lifestyle of being a dedicated son, and a vigilante of justice. To increase anticipation, the early reveal of 29 of these Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies should help, and we have them all for you.

Check them out below.

Miles Morales looking at enemies in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Insomniac Games
One of the many situations you’ll find yourself in.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies

Be Yourself Collect all other Trophies
Just the Beginning Unlock all Skills
A New Home 100% Complete All Districts
Urban Explorers Collect all Time Capsules
Memory Lane Collect all Postcards
Salvager Open all Underground Caches
Under Their Noses Shut down all Roxxon Labs
Underground Undone Shut down all Underground Hideouts
Ready for Anything Purchase All Suits
Never Saw It Coming Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
100x Combo!!! Perform a 1000x Combo
Pete’s First Villain Complete the Final Test
Kitbash Craft 10 Upgrades
Rhino Rodeo Ride Rhino through the mall
Hanging by a Thread Keep the bridge together
Overcharge Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
Up and Over Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
From Downtown Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
Like a Rhino in a China Shop Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
JJJ Would Be Proud Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
Five Star Review Complete all FNSM app requests
Mod That Suit Craft a Suit Mod
Look with Better Eyes Craft a Visor mod
Never Give Up Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ Grave in Harlem
A Gift From Pete Receive the Gift Suit
Crime Master Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type
Getting Dizzy Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing
I’m On A Boat Ride the derelict boat in Southern Chinatown
Socially Acceptable Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story

These are just a selection of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophies that Insomniac Games has picked out for us to view. There should hopefully be more to come to complete the list as well.

New Spider-Man Remastered Content

In addition to this, Insomniac also confirmed that Spider-Man Remastered will have new content too. When asked if Spider-Man Remastered would have a separate platinum trophy from the PS4 version, the Insomniac Twitter page replied: “Yes! There’s also several all-new trophies!”

When the full list of Spider-Man: Miles Morales trophies are eventually revealed, we’ll keep you up to date.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 12.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs

Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:34

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCS
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS are bringing out FGS Token swaps SBCs so that you can cash in your tokens for rewards. Here’s what you need to know about the new Squad Building Challenges. 

With the FIFA esports scene growing year on year, EA SPORTS have started using rewards for fans who tune into the different events every time they roll around – with everything from packs to player drops being possible.

This involves having your EA SPORTS account linked to your Twitch account, and then it’s all about kicking back, watching the action, and hoping you strike it lucky with a drop.

With FIFA 21, things are changing ever so slightly. EA are offering up special FGS Player tokens to anyone who watches an hour of the action, and these tokens can then be used in squad building challenges. 

However, unlike trying to complete a Player of the Month or Flashback SBC, you won’t have to build an entire squad around one of your tokens.

Oh no, instead, you’ll be able to take the tokens and swap them directly for rewards. It’s pretty simple, the more tokens you have, the more rewards you’ll be able to complete. 

Just take the tokens to the SBC that you’d like to complete, pop them in, press complete, and wait for your reward to pop out. For now, these rewards are all about packs, and you can find the different levels below.

FIFA 21 FGS Swaps SBC requirements

  • Jumbo Rare Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 5
  • Mega Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 4
  • Prime Electrum Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 3
  • Premium Gold Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 2
in-game screenshot of the FGS Token swaps SBCS
Screenshot via EA Sports
The SBCs are currently in-game, but tokens aren’t available just yet.

As of writing, these challenges can’t be completed because the FGS Tokens are not currently live. However, once they are, just follow the steps above to claim a reward. 

These rewards are set to be available for the next 30 weeks. That’s right, 30 weeks, so you don’t have to worry about getting tokens fast. Simply bide your time, and you’ll get a reward at some point. 

The current crop of rewards, the four packs, could very well change over the course of the year, so we’ll keep a keen eye on things over the next few weeks.