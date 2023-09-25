Spider-Man 2 lets players experience the rides at Coney Island

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expanding Insominac’s series to cover more of New York City, and players will even be able to enjoy some of Coney Island’s rides.

After a long wait, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is almost upon us. For a while following the game’s 2021 announcement, developer Insomniac Games kept its cards close to its chest, but we’re finally learning more and more as its October 20 release date approaches.

In addition to new powers, new villains, and the ability to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 is expanding the game’s depiction of New York City.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales stuck to Manhattan, the new game is bringing the web-slinging action to Brooklyn and Queens. With that comes the chance to enjoy the rides at an iconic Brooklyn attraction, Coney Island.

Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lets players experience even more of New York City

According to Insomniac, Spider-Man 2’s map is almost double the size of its predecessors and includes locations from two more of the Five Boroughs. This is even more exciting when you remember that Peter and Miles come from Queens and Brooklyn, respectively.

Article continues after ad

Among these locations being added in Spider-Man 2 is Coney Island, an area on the southwestern end of Brooklyn known for its beaches, boardwalk, rides, and more.

Article continues after ad

According to Insomniac Project Director Jeannette Lee, players will even be able to ride these attractions. In an interview with German outlet Golem, Lee cited the game’s depiction of Coney Island as an example of how Insomniac thinks about moving the open-world superhero game genre forward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rather than simply expanding the map and giving players more of the City That Never Sleeps to explore, Insomniac wants to create more exciting experiences within the game’s world. Regardless of whether you’ve ever been to Coney Island or New York City in general, the developers want to give you the chance to experience it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This also seems to have been a good experience for Insomniac. Lee says the team was building its Coney Island during the pandemic, making it something of a vacation for the developers who were stuck in their homes at the time.

Given how much the first Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Manhattan had to explore, players can be sure that there are even more fun experiences and secrets to find in the sequel’s much more expansive map.

Article continues after ad

For more on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, check out more of our pre-release coverage below:

Every Spider-Man comic, movie & game in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 timeline | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All confirmed suits for Peter Parker & Miles Morales | Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place? | Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 switch characters in open world | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release date