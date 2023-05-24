Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer reveals Symbiote Suit, new abilities & more

Unexpected twists and turns await gamers in the brand-new teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that debuted at PlayStation Showcase 2023. Here’s all you need to know about the trailer’s debut.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, is one of the most anticipated games on PS5 of the year. It is a direct sequel to the previous two Spider-Man games, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. State of Play 2022 featured the first teaser for the game, which confirmed Venom as the primary antagonist.

The teaser also showed Miles and Peter teaming up and fighting together, which made the players assume the game would have cooperative play.

Though the game isn’t officially confirmed to release until September 2023, rumors have fans anticipating a teaser and gameplay preview soon. The clip, which was shown today during PlayStation Showcase 2023, puts an end to the rumors and leaves players with plenty of questions and excitement.

Find out what went down during the premiere of the trailer for the upcoming adventure of your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Insomniac Games Kraven The Hunter will play a primary antagonist in the upcoming Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 trailer brings shows a vengeful Peter Parker in Symbiote Suit

Many of the shocks and easter eggs seen in the most recent gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were not known to gamers prior to its release. Though, with Venom’s confirmation in the teaser, it was surprising to see Peter take over the Symbiote and don the classic Black Spidey suit.

The 10-minute trailer opens with Kraven The Hunter plotting to conquer New York by murdering its defenders, the Spider-Men. Six months later, players will take on the role of Symbiote Spider-Man, an angry vigilante who is ruthlessly destroying foes, robots, and on the search for The Lizard, who is terrorizing New York.

After that, players take control of Miles Morales, who, with the assistance of his pal Ganke, sets out to find The Lizard, setting in motion a thrilling adventure consisting of sneaking about New York and taking out bad men in a warehouse. Peter, in the meantime, has swung by to aid Miles, only to stun him with his sudden, enraged demeanor.

The preview concludes with Miles and Peter rescuing bystanders from a crashed helicopter and Doc Connor’s Lizard becoming lost in the sewers. However, just before it concludes, Peter reveals to Miles that he plans to go after Connors and that he is filled with hatred for The Lizard.

The introduction of the new Symbiote Suit and the player’s ability to use both the L1 and R1 buttons for various tasks was the highlight of the gameplay reveal. The new abilities Peter has at his disposal deliver on the promise of an improved gaming experience for gamers, whether they be used for swinging from the walls or smashing enemies with the black webs.

Insomniac Games

The trailer shows a darker path Peter’s Spider-Man has now gone to and how players will experience a more intense version of him before fighting the actual Venom. Meanwhile, Insomniac Games has stated that the game will not support online co-op play and will instead be a single-player experience similar to the first two games.

In the Fall of 2023, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There will be a number of extras available to those who pre-order the game before its official release.