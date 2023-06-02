Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms: Is it coming to PS4, PC, or Xbox?

Wondering whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4? Well, our handy hub has you covered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of the most exciting reveals at the PlayStation Showcase, giving Spidey fans a glimpse of the game’s flashy combat and web-slinging action. There was also confirmation that Kraven the Hunter will be making his big debut.

There’s certainly a lot of hype behind the sequel, especially for those that enjoyed playing the original game on PS4 and PC. However, many players will be wondering if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ latest adventure will be coming to other platforms.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 platforms

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is confirmed to be a PS5 exclusive, which means spidey fans on other platforms won’t be able to play at launch. This will obviously come as a disappointment to those on PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

However, it’s important to note that both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrived on PC last year. While this doesn’t confirm that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be coming to PC, it could be released on the platform in the future.

Of course, we’ll update this section as soon as new information is announced, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back here regularly. In the meantime, you can head over to our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hub for further details on the game’s upcoming launch.