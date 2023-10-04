Spider-Man 2 fans roast “gross” new spidey suits as 10 variant covers revealed

A series of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comic variants have been announced by Marvel, but the fan reception to the costumes depicted may not be what the publisher was expecting.

With the countdown to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the marketing machine is kicking into full swing. Ads have already started popping up regularly, including a new TV spot that showcases the two Spider-Men fighting Venom.

Part of the marketing hype now includes tying into other media, too. Chiefly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting ready for comic cross-promotion.

There was already a Free Comic Book Day issue set before the game’s events. Now Marvel is advertising the game with a series of variant covers, which fans are none too pleased about.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans call out “gross” Spider-Man suits on variant covers

Announced today by Marvel, the ten pre-order bonus suits will be gracing the basis of ten variant covers on select Spider-Man books released throughout November and December.

Fans have already seen the suits in some capacity, but the cover art has provided an opportunity for many to weigh in again.

Marvel Comics The Apunkalyptic suit is one of several Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits to grace comics this fall.

Many fans appear to be underwhelmed by the appearance, calling the suits “gross” and an “insane downgrade” compared to the previous game.

Others simply expressed they hoped other suits, such as the classic Spidey by artist John Romita, would appear in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will boast a staggering 65 suits, each with unique colorways that can be modified via the new Suit Style system. The end result is a total of 200 unique suit combinations for Peter and Miles to rock while saving New York.

Obviously, not everyone is negging the suits, though. Many fans have expressed appreciation for the designs, specifically calling out designs like the Kamen Rider-inspired Tokusatsu suit and the brilliant purple and gold Agimat suit design.

For comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man wound up with a total of 40 suits, thanks to post-launch DLC that included the suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Peter B. Parker from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Spider-UK.

The first of the 10 variant covers releases November 8 on Amazing Spider-Man #37. Later covers will grace issues of Superior Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Venom. Fans can find their local comic shop to pre-order or purchase the issues by visiting ComicShopLocator.com.

