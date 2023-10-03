Adidas launching Symbiote-infused Spider-Man 2 shoes in time for PS5 sequel

Adidas will release sportswear inspired by Spider-Man, including a pair of shoes, just in time for the PS5 sequel.

Adidas has partnered with Sony and Insomniac in the past to deliver kicks inspired by the gaming universe.

In 2020, Miles donned a pair of black and red Superstars in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which went on sale shortly after the game’s release.

The low-top shoes retailed for $90 but the next collaboration between Adidas and Sony could carry a heftier price tag.

Article continues after ad

Adidas unveils Ultra 4D Advanced shoes inspired by Spider-Man 2

In conjunction with Marvel, Sony, and Insomniac Games, Adidas recently unveiled a sportswear collection that takes inspiration from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Article continues after ad

The full line will include apparel and footwear, such as Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D shoes, Adizero 12.0 football cleats, compression tights, sweatshirts, and more. Interestingly, the collection’s design alludes to the moment when the Symbiote takes hold of Pete’s Advanced Suit in-game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Adidas will begin selling the “Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection” on October 20 through the Adidas app, the brand’s online storefront, and in select retailers. At the time of writing, a price has not been confirmed, though it’s worth noting that regular pairs of the Ultra 4D sneakers cost $220.

Article continues after ad

Sony, Adidas

Adidas’ latest pair of Spider-Man sneakers will swing onto store shelves just in time for the long-awaited PlayStation sequel.

Article continues after ad

The title will star playable Peter and Miles in a more fully realized version of New York. This time, though, Peter must contend with being overcome by the Venom Symbiote.

Players can experience the Symbiote-infused madness for themselves when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PS5 on October 20.