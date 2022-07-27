Soulframe: Gameplay, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Digital Extremes announced Soulframe, another free-to-play follow-up to 2013’s Warframe, and this more melee-focused game has already had a few details unveiled including its genre and gameplay.

The newest MMO from Digital Extremes is Soulframe and shares a lot in common with the game that came before – Warframe.

It will be free-to-play and will earn its money back through microtransactions, but it will provide players with more fantasy and physical action compared to Warframe.

The game still seems to be in relative infancy, so details about Soulframe aren’t completely forthcoming, although we do know a decent bit to whet the appetite.

Development for Soulframe seems to be quite early, so it’s far too early to have anything resembling a release date right now. If everything goes well and the team is able to create the game properly without a hitch, then it could be 2024 or 2025.

Soulframe gameplay

Warframe fans were treated to a lengthy reveal of Soulframe at TennoCon 2022, the game’s director, Steve Sinclair, has dished out the dirt on what the game will offer.

He claims that Soulframe is “the mirror universe version of ‘Warframe” and that it’s not a direct sequel to Warframe, more of a different take on the original.

The game will retain its MMO principles and Sinclair adds: “Where ‘Warframe’ is super fast and crazy high-speed, this one’s going to be a lot more slow and heavy. But it still has a lot of similarities to the genre that we have experience in.”

One of the biggest differences that will differentiate the two products is the gameplay: Warframe focused on shooting and guns, whereas Soulframe is going to complement its fantasy setting with melee combat – presumably using swords, hammers, and other powerful tools.

Soulframe trailer

The announcement of Soulframe came in the form of a long, cinematic trailer giving us a sneak peek into what to expect with the game’s narrative and the new world it’s going to build over the next decade.

Do we know Soulframe’s platforms yet?

We feel that by the time it releases, Soulframe will have avoided the PS4 and Xbox One, and will instead arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For the time being, the platforms that Soulframe will be on are an educated guess based on the previous game’s presence on various platforms and is subject to change.

That's everything we know so far about Digital Extremes' Soulframe

