Silent Hill 2 PC system requirements: Recommended and minimum settings

The Silent Hill 2 system requirements have been released for PC, giving horror game fans an early look at the hardware needed to run the upcoming remake.

After over a decade of waiting, Silent Hill fans finally have a number of new games to look forward to. One of them is the highly anticipated remake of Silent Hill 2 – arguably the most iconic game in Konami’s survival horror series.

However, if you’re aiming to uncover the spooky mysteries behind this monster-filled title, then you’ll need to see if your PC can run the game smoothly. After all, having any pesky FPS drops during combat and puzzle sequences can lead to some rather frightfully frustrating moments.

So, before you go ahead and place your Silent Hill 2 preorder, we recommend looking at all the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Konami Silent Hill 2 is a pretty graphically demanding game.

Silent Hill 2 system settings

Minimum settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Additional Notes: Playing on minimum requirements should enable to play on Low/Medium quality settings in FullHD (1080p) in stable 30 FPS.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 2080RTX or AMD Radeon 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Additional Notes: Playing on recommended requirements should enable to play on Medium quality settings in 60 FPS or High-quality settings in 30 FPS, in FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology).

