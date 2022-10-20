Silent Hill f: Trailer, setting, & everything we know so far

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

The next main entry in the Silent Hill series is coming, but the reveal of Silent Hill f gave us more questions than answers. Here’s everything we know so far.

Silent Hill f was the final, and arguably biggest, announcement of the Silent Hill transmission. The game is intended to be the next mainline entry of the franchise, taking the place of the canceled Silent Hills and P.T. However, Silent Hill f looks very different from what has come before. The title is being developed by the studio NeoBards, with creative contributions from writer Ryukishi07.

For the first time in the series, the next entry won’t be set in the titular town of Silent Hill. Instead, the action appears to be a prequel and takes place in a Japanese town – one which is being taken over by some kind of red flowering blight that follows a schoolgirl as she attempts to escape it in the trailer.

This then cuts to the girl being covered in the substance before she horribly mutates into a flowering monster as the scene fades to black. Here’s everything we know about Silent Hill f.

Contents

Konami Silent Hill f looks like a very different title from the ones that have come before.

Not yet. So far, no Silent Hill f release date or release window has been provided by the developers. We’ll add it here as soon as one is confirmed.

What platforms will Silent Hill f be on?

It’s too early to know what platforms Silent Hill f will be released on. The remake of Silent Hill 2, also announced during the Transmission, will release as a PlayStation exclusive. So, something similar could apply to Silent Hill f.

However, if the game turns out to be a multiplatform release, then it could be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Trailer

Check out the creepy announcement trailer for Silent Hill f below:

Title meaning

The F in the title resembles the musical sign of forte in the trailer. In music, this symbol means loud or strong in music, therefore Silent Hill f could represent this in some capacity.

Exactly what the implications of Forte could mean for the plot or gameplay though remains to be seen. If anything at all, but it could be interpreted as some kind of warning.

Gameplay and setting

The story of the game will be set in Japan during the Shōwa period which existed from 1926 to 1989. This means that the game is a prequel to the original Silent Hill being set many years before it.

The game could even serve as an explanation as to why the town of Silent Hill becomes such a hellish nightmare, with some unknown horror traveling there from Japan. There’s every possibility that the town in this game is a separate Silent Hill, however, we imagine there will be some kind of connection to the town in Maine we’ve visited in all the other games.

At one point in the trailer, the girl is dragging a metal pipe along the floor in a similar fashion to how the iconic Pyramid Head (or Red Pyramid Thing) menacingly drags his various weapons in multiple Silent Hill entries. This implies a connection between Silent Hill f and the previous games.

Konami The girl drags a pipe which is designed to remind us of the Silent Hill monster Pyramid Head.

Quite what the red flowering blight infecting the town in the trailer is remains a mystery, but it clearly represents some form of corruption as well as beauty. As ever with Silent Hill, this beautiful corruption is likely to be literal and metaphoric.

So, that’s everything we know so far about Silent Hill f. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman