Silent Hill 2 remake will be a PlayStation exclusive

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Silent Hill 2 remake’s first look reveals that the game will be exclusively available on the PlayStation consoles.

When the news of a new Silent Hill Transmission, players were hopeful that it would bring news of a new entry to the franchise.

Ever since Kojima Productions’ planned reboot of the series in 2015 was cancelled and Hideo Kojima himself left Konami, there has been trepidation on the part of fans of the series.

While the prospect of a new game, the first in over a decade, got Silent Hill fans excited for the latest announcement, it turns out that it will instead be a remake of a classic.

Konami announces remake of Silent Hills 2 on PlayStation 5

The Silent Hill Transmission showed off a slew of smaller games such as Silent Hill: Townfall and an upcoming Silent Hill film, but the biggest piece was the announcement of a Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 will be a PlayStation exclusive for consoles in the first year, but it will also be available to play on PC at release.

While fans of the series may have been disappointed by simply getting a remake, many were overjoyed to see the classic game getting remade 21 years after the original released.

In addition, Konami announced that some of the original concept artists and composers from the original would return to lend their work to this update.

No release date has been given for the Silent Hill 2 remake.