EA FC 25 is raring to go on September 20, 2024, and if you’re starting, you may be wondering how to change the difficulty, so here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so and a breakdown of each difficulty setting.

There is no shortage of different game modes to develop your skills, whether by playing online, diving into the game’s Ultimate team, creating your own player, or jumping into career mode.

While playing against other people is always a challenge, the CPU also offers the chance to hone your team synergy and, with multiple different difficulties to equip, there is nothing more rewarding than improving your EA FC 25 skills to the point where you’re battling it out against the hardest CPU in the game.

Article continues after ad

That said, you’ll need to change these difficulty settings manually, so here is how to do so.

How to change difficulty in EA FC 25

The difficulty cannot be changed mid-match but can be done from the main menu. Here’s a step-by-step guide for altering the difficulty settings for EA FC 25.

Article continues after ad

Go to the EA FC 25 main menu.

Scroll left and select ‘Settings.’

Press on ‘Game Settings.’

Use the bumpers to scroll to the ‘Match’ tab.

Head to ‘Difficulty Level’ and make your selection.

Breakdown of each difficulty in EA FC 25

EA FC 25 includes seven different difficulties when playing against CPU AI. Here is a breakdown of each. It’s important to note that the Ultimate difficulty is only available during Squad Battles.

Article continues after ad

Difficulty Attacking

Intelligence Defending

Intelligence Reaction

Speed Marking

and Space Beginner 10% 10% 20% 15% Amateur 20% 20% 40% 30% Semi-Pro 40% 40% 50% 50% Pro 50% 50% 70% 60% World Class 75% 75% 80% 80% Legendary 90% 90% 90% 90% Ultimate 100% 90% 100% 100%

For those looking to build the best team for EA FC 25, here are the best players to upgrade in the game and a breakdown of the fastest players in each position.