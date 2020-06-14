Shroud explains why he's "concerned" about the PS5

Streaming superstar Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he is “concerned” about the PS5 – noting that it might have problems with its specs given the size of the console.

With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, Sony finally followed in Microsoft’s footsteps and revealed the first look at the PS5 during an over hour-long event on June 11.

Alongside the console reveal, excited fans also got to see plenty of new games that will be hitting the next-gen either upon launch and in the not too distant future. In the aftermath of Sony’s event, the hype for the new console has skyrocketed, but Shroud has revealed that he harbors a few concerns.

During his stream following the PS5 showcase, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro had been discussing the show with a few of his pals. While revealing his excitement for both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank, however, he noted that he thought the event was actually “average.”

Shroud also played into the jokes around the PS5 appearance, also adding that he had some worries for the console off the bat. “It looks ok, but I’m just concerned because it looks pretty small,” the Mixer star said. “So, I don’t think it’s going to be that good of a console specs-wise if it’s that tiny.”

Up to now, all signs about the PS5 have been that it will be a pretty powerful console – clocking in with 10.28 teraflops in GPU power and a custom 825gb SSD. Sony themselves have claimed it will be “100 times faster than the PS4.” Though, Shroud isn’t quite sure that it’ll live up to the hype.

The streamer further added that he believes the Xbox Series X is going to be the better console, but he is unsure how much better it will be than its PS5 counterpart. As the next-gen console wars continue to rage on, we’ll just have to wait and see as to which one comes out on top.