GTA Online confirmed as free-to-play on PS5

Rockstar Games have confirmed that there will be a free-to-play version of Grand Theft Auto Online once it launches on next-gen console – giving players the chance to experience the game on a third generation of consoles with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With expectations of a GTA 6 announcement taking over parts of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, Rockstar Games delivered a teasing blow to those hopes during the PlayStation 5 reveal event.

GTA V was the first game given the spotlight, with plenty of players hoping that the near-decade old title was going to give way to a GTA 6 logo. Instead, the developers revealed that an “expanded and enhanced” edition of the game would be making its way to the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

On top of that, the developers also revealed that the hugely successful GTA Online portion of things would also be making the move. Rockstar revealed that the multiplayer mode would be free-to-play on next-gen.

Though, sadly, there were not any other details revealed about how players will be able to jump into the madness that is Los Santos without needing GTA V on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

A new standalone version of GTA Online is coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/5I5DcOznCd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

The main theory seems to be that GTA Online will have its own launcher on the next generation of consoles that is separate from GTA V. This would, seemingly, allow players to dive right into online without needing the single-player mode to launch first.

On top of that, PlayStation fans will also benefit before the launch as they will be given a free $1,000,00 in GTA Online money each month prior to the launch of the PS5 and have the free-to-play version for three months before Xbox touches it.

The free-to-play version of GTA Online will be available upon the launch of the PS5, however, Sony have not yet put a date in place for when that will be exactly.

Sony noted that the release date and price point will come in a later announcement, though it is still scheduled to launch in the holiday 2020 window.