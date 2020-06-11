PlayStation 5 officially revealed – Digital Edition, accessories, more

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation 5 in all its glory, and it's a drastically different design than what we've seen from PlayStation in the past.

After keeping its console design under wraps for what feels like ages, Sony finally debuted the PlayStation 5's official console design during its "The Future of Gaming" livestream.

Not only did the console finally get some time in the spotlight, but it was revealed to be releasing in two different formats: one system with a disc drive and one system without, known as the "Digital Edition."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkC0l4iekYo

This story is developing...