PS5 will have "surprising features" players won't expect

Fresh off the reveal of PlayStation 5's futuristic console design, a Sony executive has opened up about "surprising" features that players won't expect.

After months of anticipation, Sony finally lifted the curtain that gave players their first look at the PS5 console on June 11. While the hardware's striking design left fans stunned, an executive for the company says there is more to it than meets the eye.

PlayStation's Head of Global Marketing, Eric Lempel, followed up the event with an interview, and detailed his thoughts on the next-gen device's unique design. He also revealed it has more features to it that we have not yet seen.

PS5 has "surprising" features

Following the PlayStation 5 rollout event, the Sony executive sat down for an official podcast for the company where he dished out details about the console. Lempel revealed that fans will be amazed.

"And while I think everybody got a good view today, with all the shots you saw in the show, when you see this thing in person, there are a lot of nice, surprising features. It’s just something to look at. It’s gorgeous, it’s just a marvel," he said.

The Sony employee further gave his thoughts on the company's departure from a more traditional box design, and explained the reasoning behind the futuristic look they went with for the PS5.

“It’s a departure from anything we’ve done before, but something really special. This is the piece of hardware that really represents the expansive worlds that you’re going to jump into when you use PlayStation 5," he continued.

Unfortunately, Lempel didn't explain further as to what he meant by "surprising features," which makes sense given that the event was geared more towards the games that will appear on the platform.

The PS5 launch seems to be shaping up to be an epic one. From Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to the wildly anticipated Demon Souls Remake, the next generation of gaming is finally almost here.

At the time of writing, the console has no concrete release date or even a price so far. Although the Japanese publisher states that it will be hitting stores in Holiday 2020.

H/T: ComicBook