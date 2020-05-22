Sony CEO reveals PlayStation 5 will be "100 times faster than PS4"

Sony’s CEO Kenichirō Yoshida revealed new PlayStation 5 details in a May 19 corporate meeting, highlighting processing speeds that are up to “100 times faster” than the current-gen hardware.

While gamers around the world hold their breath for an official release date, Sony continues to drip-feed new PS5 performance information.

The upcoming console looks to raise the bar in terms of more than just graphical fidelity. Loading times look to become a thing of the past as Sony’s CEO has expanded on just how powerful their custom SSD truly is.

Throughout the latest corporate strategy meeting, a wide assortment of long-term goals were mapped out. Chief among them were the ambitious ways in which Sony is looking to “revolutionize the game experience” with the PS5.

Resolution is one key area of improvement but so is “the speed of games.” What exactly does that mean? Through Sony’s brand new Solid State Drive, data can supposedly be processed roughly “100 times faster” than on the PS4.

As a direct result of this leap, not only will loading screens be over in a blink, but large-scale games should feel more immersive than ever.

Wandering through a vast open-world in a next-gen Ubisoft or Rockstar title, for instance, could be seamless. Textures should load through the SSD in a split second without any hindrance to the experience.

“Players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant,” Yoshida explained.

He added visible loading screens could also be phased out entirely, similar to the likes of many first-party Sony titles like as 2018’s God of War. All processing could be handled in the background as new hardware keeps players steadily on their path.

Sony’s new DualSense controller was also a major talking point in the meeting. As was the “evolution of sound” through a custom 3D audio processing unit in the PS5.

Concrete details such as the price, release date, and launch lineup of the console, are yet to be locked in. However, anxious fans can expect a full unveiling in the coming months as the PS5 draws near.