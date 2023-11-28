Funko announces retro-throwback Captain Planet figure

New exclusive Funko Pop! Captain Planet vinyl figure available 11/28, capturing the 90s environmental crusader soaring in a dynamic pose.

Calling all Planeteers, Funko is transporting fans back to the early 1990s with an exclusive Captain Planet Pop! vinyl figure dropping on November 28th. This high-flying environmental crusader is sure to summon nostalgia along with his signature catchphrase, “Captain Planet!”

The Captain Planet Funko Pop! depicts the iconic eco-superhero soaring through the air in a dynamic pose. True to the animated series’ vibrancy, Captain Planet sports green hair and a red outfit with a cape, complete with his signature yellow logo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This Pop! stands approximately 4.85 inches tall, in line with Funko’s popular big-headed vinyl figure aesthetic. It captures the spirit and charm of the original cartoon that made Captain Planet an unforgettable force for promoting environmentalism and activism.

Captain Planet Pop for just $15 starting November 28th

As a Funko exclusive, the Captain Planet Pop! will be available for $15 starting at 9:30 AM PST on November 28th on the Funko site. However, supplies are limited for this hot release. Diehard Captain Planet and Funko fans will need to act fast, as this exclusive new figure is likely to sell out rapidly.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Captain Planet Pop! will make a great addition to any Funko or Captain Planet collection. It also serves as a perfect desk or shelf accessory for those looking to add a bit of environmental consciousness to their workspace.

Article continues after ad

Relive the magic of “Captain Planet and the Planeteers” while securing a collectible piece of 90s nostalgia. But, just remember that you’ll need to move relatively quickly, as this icon is bound to sell out fast.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.