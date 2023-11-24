Save 20% on the LEGO City Train Station for Black Friday

Save a train-load on the LEGO City Train Station this Black Friday with the LEGO store. We’d say buckle up for savings, but we’re unsure if trains have seatbelts.

Whether it’s the magical Hogwarts Express or the recently announced Orient Express set we all love a good LEGO train set. All trains eventually need to pull into the station thankfully the LEGO Store is right there. This great deal on the LEGO City Train station in time for the holiday season.

Save on LEGO City Train Station with LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is reducing the price by 20% down to $79.99 on the LEGO City Train Station as a part of their Black Friday deal. Best catch this train before it leaves the station on November 27.

The LEGO City Trains station set contains 907 pieces making up the station and tracks. There’s also a level crossing connecting to a road, a service car, and a transit bus. The set also features six minifigures making up the station staff and passengers.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This set makes the perfect play set for young LEGO train enthusiasts looking to make a hub for their small brick-based trains. Older LEGO fans may want to look for something slightly more complex, but we can’t deny this is an excellent set for all ages.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.