Save 20% on LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express in magical Black Friday deal

All aboard savings this Black Friday with LEGO Store offering a great deal on the EGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express just in time for the holiday season.

There’s no need to cast a spell to get great deals on LEGO Harry Potter sets near the holidays. The official LEGO store offers a fantastic discount on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in their Black Friday deals event.

Save on LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express

The LEGO Store is reducing the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition 20% off down to $399.99 this Black Friday.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors’ Edition contains 5,129 pieces making up the train and its carriages as well as a massive cast of 20 minifigures included in the set. The carriages can display interior scenes from the Harry Potter franchise.

Minifigures include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, appearing in multiple ages. You get Remus Lupin, a Dementor, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, the train conductor, a trolley lady, as well as Harry and Ginny’s children. There are plenty of passengers to fit on this buildable train.

This set highlights Harry Potter adventures, recreating scenes that take place on the Hogwarts Express from specific films, from meeting Ron and Hermione to Harry’s dangerous encounter with the Dementor and Remus Lupin saving him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It even includes a scene of Luna Lovegood helping Harry recover from Draco Malfory’s assault and the entire wizarding gang looking onward to the future as their children board the Hogwarts Express in the final scenes of the Harry Potter saga.

This deal doesn’t last forever with LEGO Store Black Friday deals ending on November 27. So pick up your broomstick and head over there to get a great bargain on the LEGO Harry Potter Express Collectors’ Edition set.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.