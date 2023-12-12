LEGO Hogwarts Express hits lowest-ever price with 30% off at Amazon

Harry Potter fans, recreate iconic Hogwarts Express scenes with this 5,000-piece LEGO model Hogwarts Express, now at 30% off.

Accio discount! For Harry Potter fans ready to transport home an enchanting centerpiece, LEGO is making dreams come true by offering 30% off the spectacular LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition advanced build-and-display model train set.

This magical 1:32 scale recreation of the Hogwarts Express engine and passenger carriage from the films contains over 5,000 pieces to assemble using the included high-quality printed instructions.

Article continues after ad

While many LEGO sets are child’s play, this intricate brick-built sculpture is made for skilled adult builders or as a rewarding team project.

Article continues after ad

Once completed, the train engine rocks with simulated steam movements. The passenger carriage then unfurls to recreate your favorite nostalgic scenes as Minifigure versions of beloved characters meet for the first time, clash with villains, or send the next generation Potter off to school.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Save a bundle on a beautiful build for the holidays

Amazon

Fun challenges await at every step, from constructing the intricate engine and tender to building Platform 9 3⁄4 with brick-built barriers. Display the model proudly alongside included figures like Harry, Luna, Lupin, and even Draco for your home exhibit.

Article continues after ad

Are you craving more magic? Add other LEGO Harry Potter sets to reimagine more exciting locations. But don’t wait too long on this Hogwarts Express 30% discount before the opportunity disappears faster than the famed platform entrance! Accio brick-builder’s paradise!

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.