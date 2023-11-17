All aboard the new LEGO Orient Express Train set revealed by LEGO

LEGO reveals the new LEGO Orient Express Train with orders available very soon, exclusively from the official LEGO store. Murder mystery not included.

Lay out the train tracks because The LEGO Ideas The Orient Express set is coming very soon. This set contains a beautiful train with a lot of minifigure playability.

It’s hard not to draw comparisons to novel-turned-movie Murder on the Orient Express, which LEGO seems to purposely try their best to avoid referencing to their best ability.

LEGO Ideas The Orient Express Train contains 2,540 pieces, is priced at $299.99, and orders open on December 1 exclusively from the LEGO store.

The LEGO Orient Express contains eight mini-figures, including the conductor, train driver, waiter, railway station manager, scientist, duchess, writer, and film director, referencing the creative LEGO fan who originally submitted this set to LEGO Ideas.

An intricate LEGO train set such as this would make an excellent gift for mature LEGO fans. Don’t worry; we also have gift ideas for the younger LEGO fans this holiday season.

The LEGO Orient Express set contains a locomotive, a dining car for hungry passengers, and a sleeping car where nothing but snoozing happens. Totally nothing nefarious is happening on The LEGO Orient Express.

The train is compatible with all LEGO train tracks so that you can add a bit of class to your LEGO City transit system. Although it isn’t motorized, which is a bit of a letdown, we’re sure creative fans could work their magic in getting it moving.

The original set submitted to LEGO Ideas is extremely different, with no minifigures included, aiming more at the train enthusiast as a display set. It’s clear the changes made to the LEGO Orient Express set to improve playability but may have missed the original point of the proposed idea.

