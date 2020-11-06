 Rumors suggest Mass Effect remastered will finally be announced on N7 Day - Dexerto
Rumors suggest Mass Effect remastered will finally be announced on N7 Day

Published: 6/Nov/2020 23:01

by Tanner Pierce
Electronic Arts

Mass Effect

After being speculated about and begged for by fans for years, and subsequently denied by Electronic Arts multiple times, a remastered Mass Effect trilogy might finally get officially announced during N7 Day 2020, if some recent teases are to be believed.

For years now, Mass Effect fans have been begging for a remaster of the original trilogy. The first three games are currently locked to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, meaning there’s very few options for playing them on current-gen systems, unless you play the 360 ports via backward compatibility on Xbox One.

The idea of a remaster has been floated around for a while, but every single time it gets “rated” by some organization, either nothing happens with it, or Electronic Arts flat out denies that it’s coming and that it has no plans for a collection like that, so much so that it’s become almost a joke within the gaming community. Now, things finally look like they might be changing.

Thanks to some teases from multiple people in the gaming industry, it would appear as if the remastered collection, which is rumored to be titled Mass Effect Legendary Edition, it going to be announced during N7 Day on November 7, 2020.

While several notable figures have teased to keep an eye out for an announcement relating to something “legendary” tomorrow, the most interesting came from Jeff Grubb, a reporter for GamesBeat, who tweeted out a blurred image of what appears to be some key art for the fabled remaster.

N7 Day is a reference to an in-game military code seen in the Mass Effect, and occurs every year on November 7. The “holiday” is meant to celebrate everything the franchise has to offer and has even seen other reveals in the past, so an announcement like this wouldn’t be out of the question.

According to some tweets, the announcement is expected to go live around 8AM PST (11AM EST/4PM GMT), so be on the lookout when it happens. If this all ends up being fake, many fans are more than likely going to feel let down once more.

