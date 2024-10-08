Goat Simulator: Remastered gets a release date and it hasn’t lost any of the old magic

Goat Simulator: Remastered finally has a release date and it’s good news for fans of the first game.

During The Spill, a dedicated livestream direct from the Coffee Stain Studios offices in Skövde, Sweden, Goat Simulator: Remastered got a full release date trailer, with the game set to launch on November 7.

Releasing more than ten years after the original, it features all of the subsequent DLC in one convenient package, including Goat City Bay, Goat MMO, and several tie-ins with existing game properties.

Back at Gamescom 2024, we went hands-on with the game and, for those who were there the first time around, it retains all the bombastic nonsense of the original. The increased visual fidelity is obvious, and it really does add to the magnificent fun that can be had destroying stuff for absolutely no reason at all (other than points).

The other big change is the reworking of Mutators, which allows players to edit their goat, Pilgor, in weird and wonderful ways. It allows players to mix and match appearances and tack on hilarious gameplay additions (like the jet pack), all to add to the potential chaos on offer.

As has always been the case with Goat Simulator, it continues to lean into the idea of bugs and weird, unexpected gameplay interactions. Happily, it’s also probably the only game in the world where that deliberate choice feels like the smart one.

In announcing the news, Coffee Stain Publishing producer Joel Rydholm had this to say, “You’ve waited 10 years, now we ask that you wait just one more month. Goat Simulator: Remastered is going to knock your socks (hooves?) off, and we promise it’ll probably be worth the wait. We’re so excited to see what our fans think!”

If our early impressions are anything like the final product, it’ll be well worth picking up, if only to sit and laugh at the stupid stuff you can do while in control of the world’s angriest goat.