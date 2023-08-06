Joe Rogan guest surprises him with “the best gifts someone’s ever given”

One of Joe Rogan’s latest guests stunned the podcaster into silence when he unveiled several presents while live.

Joe Rogan is no stranger to accepting odd bits of memorabilia. His podcast setup is full of odd bits and pieces he’s picked up over the years.

But one guest, Patrick Bet-David, the founder of Valuetainment, managed to top all of Joe’s previous collection, with five gifts that left Joe without words.

Joe Rogan Experience guest makes “Christmas come early”

The first gift to be unveiled was a limited edition Jimi Hendrix pen, who Joe is a big fan of.

Article continues after ad

The next present was a signed letter from Andrew Jackson, who Patrick associated with Rogan because he was “known as the first anti-establishment president. This represents that aspect of you”.

This next present, which was the largest, was a board containing autographs from key players in the Kennedy assassination, including President Ford and Lee Harvey Oswald.

The fourth present, which was most likely the best, was the original mic used by comedian Lenny Bruce, one of Joe Rogan’s favorite comedians. Patrick described it as “the missing piece”, and even admitted that he delayed his appearance on the show because of how badly he wanted to give it to Joe.

Article continues after ad

“It’s hard to get a gift for you, because you can buy any gift yourself. The hard thing is finding something.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Joe said that “it was the most sh*t that anyone has ever given me,” and that he knew exactly where he was going to put the mic.

Patrick’s final gift was an advance copy of his new book, titled “Choose Your Enemies Wisely”.

Valuetainment is an online media company that teaches business advice and personal improvement.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Joe Rogan, check out the demands fans have been making to get Dr Disrespect on the show.