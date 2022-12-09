Flute Guy is jazzed about the love he got for viral Game Awards performance

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

The 2022 Game Awards spawned a few viral moments, but no one took over Twitter quite like #FluteGuy — and it looks like he’s pretty pumped about all the love he got online.

Once a year, The Game Awards recognize the industry’s best and brightest releases, doling out accolades for such achievements as Best Narrative, Innovation in Accessibility, and of course, Game of the Year.

This year, Elden Ring took home the coveted GotY spot, sweeping the 2022 Awards alongside God of War Ragnarok.

The Awards themselves aren’t the only notable aspect of the show, though; they also feature a slew of trailers for upcoming titles and live performances from music artists, as well as a yearly orchestral roundup of music from GotY nominees.

Article continues after ad

The 2022 orchestral performance piqued interest across the internet as viewers couldn’t help but notice one particularly enthusiastic flutist on stage, who seemed to pull out a different instrument for each song (which he would then subsequently play with wild abandon).

Twitter was instantly set alight with oodles of memes recognizing the flutist’s impressive performance, with many users choosing to focus on him rather than the storm stager who hijacked Hidetaka Miyazaki’s GotY speech.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He’s not just any old flute player, though; fans quickly discovered that the flutist’s name is Pedro Eustache, a Venezuelan musician and flute soloist who has built or modified many of his own instruments (over 600 of them, in fact) and even worked alongside legendary composer Hans Zimmer for the DUNE soundtrack.

Article continues after ad

#FluteGuy responds to viral memes on Twitter after Game Awards performance

It looks like Eustache took notice of all the love he was getting over on Twitter and uploaded a quick video to thank his newfound fans following his viral performance at the 2022 Game Awards.

“Hey, this is Pedro Esutache, you guys know me as ‘Flute Guy,'” he said in his video. “I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your absolutely amazing response all over social media after the Game Awards of last night. God bless you!”

Fans were quick to reply to Eustache’s heartwarming video with even more posts congratulating him on his flute skills.

Article continues after ad

Here’s hoping we see much more of #FluteGuy in the future!