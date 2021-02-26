 Returnal: Gameplay, release date, trailer & more - Dexerto
Returnal: Gameplay, release date, trailer & more

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:49 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:43

by Alan Bernal
returnal playstation 5
Housemarque

Returnal

Housemarque are getting ready to launch their PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, and here’s everything you need to know about the third-person twist to the roguelike formula.

As one of the first console exclusives for Sony’s next-gen platform, there’s a lot of hype building up early on. That anticipation has only been compounded with the astonishing scenes captured in gameplay trailers from PlayStation’s State of Play and the like.

The lead up to Returnal has been filled with cryptic clues to find out what Housemarque have been cooking up for their PS5 debut.

Now the studio is releasing more footage that gives a deeper look into the gameplay of their mysterious shooter, complete with a look at the many things to fight plus the narrative that players will explore.

Returnal release date

returnal
Housemarque
Housemarque have been steadily ramping up to Returnal’s release.

Returnal has been on a lot of people’s radar for what will be one of the PS5’s first chances to showcase a fill next-gen experience.

Housemarque’s next title is going to test players with its death mechanic to get further into Seline’s story beginning April 30, 2021.

Returnal trailer

Everything about Returnal has been amping players to get into its bizarre world to “break the cycle.” With every new trailer we’re getting to see more about the weapons, world, and twist to the roguelike structure.

The latest State of Play gave us more insight in how Returnal reacts to the players and how the game’s map will change with every death.

Returnal gameplay

As with many roguelikes, players can expect to die a few times. But some games have been reinventing what it means to die during a playthrough.

In Returnal, you play as Seline who crash landed on Atropos. As she shoots her way through the landscape, she’s trying to break the cycle of rebirth as the world changes around her.

There’s going to be a huge arsenal to experiment with as well as weapon mods/augmentations, devices that help you on your way, parasites that unlock different gameplay elements, and more.

There’s plenty we know about the game, and even more we have left to find out when Returnal hits the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

Destiny

Bungie ditches “Sunsetting” in Destiny 2 after huge player backlash

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:34

by Isaac McIntyre
Bungie has binned "Sunsetting" in Destiny 2 after major player backlash
Bungie

Destiny 2 Year 4

Bungie has binned the Destiny 2 infusion cap system ⁠— known as “weapon sunsetting” ⁠— just four short months after introducing the unpopular feature to a heavy heaping of backlash during the Beyond Light expansion.

After announcing their intentions to implement a “vault” system for Destiny 2 guns and powerful gear in early 2020, they officially pulled the trigger during the Beyond Light release late last year.

The infusion cap system was near-universally despised from the get-go. The “sunsetting” mechanic basically locked away any weapons Guardians had earned in raids, dungeons, and competitive playlists. Though Bungie originally stuck to their guns, it seems they’ve now backflipped on that decision.

“Sunsetting” has been shelved, Joe Blackburn announced on Thursday.

“With Season 11, we introduced infusion caps. While we still believe in these goals, it’s clear our execution was off the mark,” Destiny’s assistant director admitted.

“So, we’re making a change. Any weapon or armor that can currently be infused to max Power will continue to be able to reach max Power permanently. Starting in Season 14, we won’t be capping the infusion on any weapons or armor.”

Sunsetting was one of the most divisive moments in Destiny 2 history.
Bungie
Sunsetting was one of the most divisive moments in Destiny 2 history.

There are, however, a few caveats being added with this long-awaited reversal. Mainly, Bungie has now locked their eyes on “problem guns” which would have been solved via ‘vaulting’. Instead, they’ll have to be nerfed.

“Because we won’t be capping our guns, we must consider more variables in the game balance of our upcoming seasons and releases,” Blackburn said. “So, expect to see tuning when it comes to our biggest outliers in PvP and PvE.”

First on the list are guns like Felwinter’s Lie and Warmind Cells.

Bungie are also expected to slowly reintroduce any weapons that were originally vaulted between Beyond Light and Season 13. How they will be re-releasing these missing weapons has not yet been confirmed by the Destiny 2 dev team.

“This is a big change for Destiny and one that we did not make lightly. However, we believe there’s nothing more important in Destiny than getting our rewards right.”

Old Destiny 2 guns will no longer be locked away as new seasons roll around.
Bungie
Old Destiny 2 guns will no longer be locked away as new seasons roll around.

The long-awaited removal of “Sunsetting” is far from the only major Destiny 2 news Bungie decided to drop for Guardians on Thursday either, however.

Perhaps the biggest headliner is that The Witch Queen, which was slated to be the franchise’s major 2021 expansion, has been delayed until “early 2022”. This release date switch comes alongside news a fourth expansion will be added to the “Light and Dark saga” around 2024, following the trilogy release “Lightfall.”

Full crossplay across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC is also being deployed in Bungie’s series by Season 14, the devs promised. Catch up on all the details here.