Returnal: Gameplay, release date, trailer & more - Dexerto

Housemarque are getting ready to launch their PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, and here’s everything you need to know about the third-person twist to the roguelike formula.

As one of the first console exclusives for Sony’s next-gen platform, there’s a lot of hype building up early on. That anticipation has only been compounded with the astonishing scenes captured in gameplay trailers from PlayStation’s State of Play and the like.

The lead up to Returnal has been filled with cryptic clues to find out what Housemarque have been cooking up for their PS5 debut.

Now the studio is releasing more footage that gives a deeper look into the gameplay of their mysterious shooter, complete with a look at the many things to fight plus the narrative that players will explore.

Returnal release date

Returnal has been on a lot of people’s radar for what will be one of the PS5’s first chances to showcase a fill next-gen experience.

Housemarque’s next title is going to test players with its death mechanic to get further into Seline’s story beginning April 30, 2021.

Returnal trailer

Everything about Returnal has been amping players to get into its bizarre world to “break the cycle.” With every new trailer we’re getting to see more about the weapons, world, and twist to the roguelike structure.

The latest State of Play gave us more insight in how Returnal reacts to the players and how the game’s map will change with every death.

Returnal gameplay

As with many roguelikes, players can expect to die a few times. But some games have been reinventing what it means to die during a playthrough.

In Returnal, you play as Seline who crash landed on Atropos. As she shoots her way through the landscape, she’s trying to break the cycle of rebirth as the world changes around her.

There’s going to be a huge arsenal to experiment with as well as weapon mods/augmentations, devices that help you on your way, parasites that unlock different gameplay elements, and more.

There’s plenty we know about the game, and even more we have left to find out when Returnal hits the PlayStation 5 on April 30.