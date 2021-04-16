Resident Evil Village weapons list: Shotguns, Rifles, Pistols, SMGs - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village brings plenty of weapons for players to take on the swathes of undead enemies they’ll face, and we’ve listed them all so you can get ahead of the game.

Capcom’s next entry into their best-selling horror-survival franchise Resident Evil is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7. Players once again take control of Ethan as he attempts to save his daughter, who’s been kidnapped by Chris Redfield.

In his journey through the titular snow-covered village and the looming Castle Dimitrescu, Ethan will come across plenty of terrifying enemies including the werewolf-like Lycans and, of course, Lady Dimitrescu and her team of vampires.

To take them all down, Ethan’s going to need a lot of firepower behind him. Fortunately, Resident Evil Village comes loaded with plenty of weapons to take advantage of – even if ammo does remain in short supply.

All weapons in Resident Evil Village (so far)

There are plenty of weapons for players to discover as they work their way through Village, and they’ll certainly need them, as Capcom has promised that there will be a bigger focus on combat this time around.

From the FR F2, which is Ethan’s primary bolt-action rifle, through to the Albert01 Chris, which you might recognize as the ‘Samurai Edge’ pistol from Resident Evil 7, you should be well-equipped to survive all the horrors Village will throw at you.

These are all of the weapons that have been spotted in Resident Evil Village trailers and promotional material so far:

Pistols

LEMI

Albert01 Chris

Revolvers

Mangum Research BFR

Colt 1851 Navy (Cartridge Conversion)

Submachine Guns

Custom Sa vz. 61 Skorpion

Shotguns

Winchester M1897

Assault Rifles

AK Rifle

AR-15 Carbine

Bolt-Action Rifles

FR F2

Melee

Standard Knife

Capcom previously confirmed that there will be a lot more weapons in Village than there were in Resident Evil 7, so there will likely be plenty more powerful guns to discover once the game has been released.

Upgrading weapons in Resident Evil Village

Most guns will be able to be upgraded in Resident Evil Village, which will provide a much-needed boost in firepower for taking on the game’s antagonists like Lady Dimitrescu and her horde of vampires.

Players can upgrade weapons by visiting The Duke’s Emporium. The Duke is a wandering Merchant who will appear at various set points in the game, and will sell items and weapon upgrades for Lei, the game’s currency.

We’ve got a complete guide for upgrading weapons in Resident Evil Village right here, which features all the information you need about getting your weapons in top form.

This guide will be updated with information on how to find every weapon once the game launches on May 7, 2021. In the meantime, check out everything we know about Resident Evil Village.