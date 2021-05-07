Where to find the M1911 and Jack Handle in Resident Evil Village - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village’s M1911 pistol and Jack Handle can be discovered in the same location, so here’s where you find them.

Resident Evil Village features plenty of deadly weapons for you to get your hands on, but one of the most useful is the M1911. This trusty pistol has been a staple in Capcom’s survival horror titles and many players will be looking to add it to their arsenal. Not only is the M1911 much stronger than Ethan’s standard LEMI pistol, but it also comes packed with a fully automatic rate of fire.

While the M1911 won’t effortlessly enable you to take down the game’s toughest enemies, it will get you out of particularly tough situations where you need the added fire rate.

The Jack Handle is also found alongside Resident Evil Village’s M1911, which will also come in handy when moving certain obstacles out of the way.

M1911 and Jack Handle locations in Resident Evil Village

Finding the M1911 and Jack Handle can be a little tricky in Resident Evil Village, especially when you’re being hunted by the Lycans – the terrifying canine-human hybrids that roam the outskirts of Castle Dimitrescu.

In order to get both these items, you’ll first need to make it past the prologue and secure the four masks needed to escape Lady Dimitrescu’s clutches. From there, you’ll be able to scour the creepy village in search of items.

In order to get the M1911 and Jack Handle, follow the instructions outlined below:

Locate the Workshop (southwest of Luiza’s House) Open the gate and enter the Workshop Head over to the locked cabinet Enter the following digits: 070408

Once you’ve entered the above digits, the cabinet will swing open and you’ll be able to claim both the M1911 and Jack Handle.

If you’re looking for more Resident Evil Village guides and news, then be sure to head on over to our Resident Evil page for all the latest info.