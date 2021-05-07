Where to find the Wolfsbane revolver in Resident Evil Village - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village’s unsettling world is filled with all kinds of terrifying creatures, but Ethan will be able to keep them at bay with the Wolfsbane revolver.

While there may be no zombies present in Resident Evil Village, that doesn’t mean the game’s grotesque enemies are any less fearsome. From the hordes of flesh-eating Lycans to the monolithic mutant bosses, there are plenty of horrors that await you. In fact, you’ll need to kit yourself out with some lethal firearms if you wish to make it out alive.

The M1911 may be able to help you fight off smaller prey, but you’ll want to find the Wolfsbane revolver if you wish to do some real damage to your enemies. Not only does this punchy revolver look incredibly cool, it also packs a massive punch.

Whether you’re struggling to kill a particularly tough foe or just wish to make short work of a boss, the Wolfbane revolver will get the job done.

Where to find the Wolfsbane revolver in Resident Evil Village

In order to add the Wolfsbane revolver to your collection, you’ll first need to beat Moreau – the disgusting abomination that lives in the swamp. If you’re struggling to beat him, then be sure to check out our handy boss guide here.

In order to get the Wolfsbane revolver, follow the instructions outlined below:

Defeat Moreau in the swamp. Make your way through East Old Town (directly south of the Altar). Follow the river until you reach the house with the typewriter. Unlock the door leading to Moreau’s Lab.

Once you’ve opened the door, you should be able to see three houses. The Wolfsbane revolver is located in the westernmost section, so simply dispatch the nearby enemies as you walk your way over to the house.

While you can simply open the door leading into Moreau’s house, we actually recommend sneaking around the back. There will be a small gap you can crouch under, which will enable you to sneak up on the Lycan inside.

Simply dispatch it with a well-aimed shotgun blast to the head and proceed over to the table. There you’ll find the small chest with the Wolfsbane revolver carefully tucked inside. Simply hit the command button to add this beastly revolver to your collection.

How to kill the werewolf in Resident Evil Village

Now that you have the Wolfsbane revolver in hand, you’ll be able to take down the ferocious werewolf that stalks East Old Town. As soon as you take the Wolfsbane from Moreau’s house, the werewolf will appear outside. As you may already know, conventional weapons and explosives won’t be able to hurt it, but the Wolfsbane will.

Fortunately, the Wolfsbane revolver utilizes Magnum ammo, so you should have plenty of unused rounds in your inventory. Simply reload the Wolfsbane and begin opening fire on the toothy terror. It only takes two shots to the head to kill this flesh-eating beast, which demonstrates just how powerful the Wolfsbane truly is.

Wolfsbane weapon stats

Power: 1700

Rate of fire: 1.5

Reload Speed: 2.5

Ammo Capacity: 5

The Wolfsbane is one of the most powerful firearms in Resident Evil Village, which makes it particularly useful at taking down the game’s bosses and mini-bosses. The added piercing ability enables it to effortlessly chew through even the most stalwart of enemies, particularly those of the canine kind.

Due to the powerful nature of this revolver, the Wolfsbane upgrades don’t come cheap. This means you’ll need to farm plenty of Lei if you wish to maximize its damage potential. Fortunately, our handy money farming guide will have you raking in the money in no time.

Make sure you check out our Resident Evil Village page for all the latest guides and news.