Resident Evil: Village VR Mode arriving on PS VR2 launch for free

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

As part of the launch of Sony’s PS VR2, Resident Evil fans will be able to get their hands on the VR version of Resident Evil: Village free of charge, the mode being made available as part of a free DLC update.

The newest version of Sony’s virtual reality experience – named the PS VR2 – is finally set to launch on February 22, 2023. And while gamers are excited about the new VR set, much discussion has been had about the lack of VR titles launching alongside it.

While “20+ major first-party and third-party titles” have been confirmed for launch, it’s unclear how successful these will be and what exactly they will include. However, one game that players will be able to enjoy free of charge is the latest Resident Evil title, Resident Evil: Village.

Article continues after ad

Resident Evil: Village VR to launch with new PS VR2

The news was confirmed via a Playstation blog post, with Sony detailing what content will be included in the offer.

“The entirety of Village’s main story will be available to play on PlayStation VR2 in Resident Evil Village VR Mode, allowing you to experience all the events Ethan Winters faces with the greatest level of immersion as he sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sony then added more details about how the game will run in VR and what the specifications will look like:

“Making full use of the PlayStation VR2, you’ll be wholly immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality as if everything you see is actually there. 3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons.”

Article continues after ad

The 2021 survival action title was another big hit in the Capcom franchise. And though it was more action and less horror than the previous entry, Resident Evil: Biohazard, still managed to do well commercially and critically.

For all the details about the upcoming PS VR2, check out Dexerto’s hub here.