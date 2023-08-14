Remnant 2 offers a variety of weapons that you can obtain and use against the plethora of bosses. The Spectral Blade is one such weapon, which is a laser sword, and here’s a guide on how to get it.

Remnant 2 is a massive game and you will often get overwhelmed with the sheer number of weapons that it provides. Each of these weapons is interesting in its own way, and it ultimately comes down to what you prefer as a player.

Article continues after ad

As such, if you’re willing to bring a sword to a gunfight, then the Spectral Blade is something that might interest you. It’s an extremely powerful super-heated laser sword that can cut down your enemies in the blink of an eye.

So, here’s a guide on how to obtain this Spectral Sword in Remnant 2.

Gunfire Games Spectral Blade needs to be crafted in Remnant 2

How to unlock Spectral Blade laser sword in Remnant 2

The Spectral Blade laser sword is a weapon you need to craft to use in Remnant 2. These are the items that you’ll need to craft the sword:

Article continues after ad

Eidolon Shard x1

Luminite Crystal x7

Scrap x650

You can craft this weapon at McCabe’s store. However, there’s a small catch to crafting this. You can obtain Eidolon Shard as a drop after defeating the boss Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud. Therefore, the key to unlocking this weapon is defeating the aforementioned boss.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Spectral Blade is a pretty nice weapon in Remnant 2. It comes with a mod called Whirlwind, which is equipped by default. The mod will allow you to create a whirlwind of slashes on an enemy within 8m for 75 damage upon using a Neutral backdash charge. Remember, you can’t remove this mod as it’s a permanent perk on the weapon.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for the Spectral Blade Laser sword in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Remnant 2: How to obtain Explorer Archtype | Remnant 2 : How to unlock Engineer Archtype | Remnant 2 difficutly settings explained | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll | Remnant 2: How to get Luminite crystals