How to find PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023: Yearly recap explained

Time to cap off another massive year of gaming and for PlayStation players, there’s only one way to do it. Here’s how to find and view your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023.

2023 is currently being debated as one of video games’ best years of all time. We just capped it off with The Game Awards and while they spent less time celebrating this past year than some would like, they did give a few glimpses into the years ahead.

Before you do too much looking ahead though, it may be best to spend some time reflecting. PlayStation had a great year with its flagship exclusive Spider-Man 2 accruing seven Game Awards nominations.

If you’re one of the many PlayStation players who spent time with Spider-Man 2, or any other game on Sony’s consoles, you might want to see some numbers reflecting it. Here’s how to find PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023.

Insomniac Games How fast did you complete Spider-Man 2?

What is PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023?

As the name suggests, PlayStation Wrap-Up is essentially the Spotify Wrapped of your year on PlayStation. It gives a bunch of interesting stats on your gaming habits including stuff like your top five most-played games, and how many trophies you’ve earned.

Unfortunately, it isn’t backed by your favorite songs but it’s a bit of fun nonetheless. You’ll also get to see your top games for each month and PlayStation will even give you a reading of sorts on exactly what type of gamer you are.

Where to find PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 can be accessed at a purpose-built website made specially for the occasion. Click that link and sign in using your PlayStation account details.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to view a slideshow presentation filled with all of your gaming achievements for the year. There’s even a function for downloading and sharing slides if there’s anything you want to show off.

Firesprite / Guerilla Did you make the leap to PlayStation VR2?

That’s all there is to it. Now you can have a look back at one of the biggest years in gaming to date and see how you spent it.

If you happen to own an Xbox as well, Microsoft has done something similar with the Xbox Year in Review.