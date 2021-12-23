Razer partners with top gaming influencers for ultimate wireless setup giveaway: Razer Twist

With the holiday season in full swing, getting new gear for your gaming setup is on the top of many Christmas lists, so Razer has partnered with an international group of influencers for the Razer Twist giveaway.

Offering players the chance to win a complete wireless setup, powered by Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology, the giveaway includes everything you need: mouse, keyboard, and headset.

To enter, you’ll simply need to take advantage of the opportunities shared by various influencers, including MrDalekJD and Freya Nightingale.

The giveaway is available for submissions right up until the end of the year – you can find full rules of entry and closing dates here.

Advertisement

Razer Twist Influencers

A whole host of creators from the UK, France and Germany, have partnered with Razer to give their fans a chance at winning the prizes.

MrDalekJD, one of the world’s top Call of Duty: Zombies streamers and YouTubers, showed off his escapades of using the totally wireless setup, including even using them on the throne, of all places.

Get a chance to win a complete wireless setup! To enter Razer Twist giveaway: RT with #RazerTwist + follow me and @Razer. Find Razer wireless products here: https://t.co/9juPlQkh7w #RazerTwist #ad pic.twitter.com/LIqUy5dKE7 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) December 16, 2021

Freya Nightingale

GUYS! I have partnered with @Razer on a complete wireless setup giveaway! To enter the Razer Twist giveaway: – RT with #RazerTwist

– Follow me & @Razer @RazerFrance @RazerGermany Go to https://t.co/ZlyXzTRLdl for more information! Good luck 🥰 AD pic.twitter.com/PqDBYMD0mo — Frey (@freyz) December 21, 2021

ThePizzaWaffle

HEY guys <3 You Can Get a chance to win a complete wireless setup! To enter the Razer Twist giveaway: RT with #RazerTwist + follow me and @Razer. Find Razer wireless products here: https://t.co/HzcLneoLGi #ad #egirl pic.twitter.com/PLLW3dEw37 — Shan..ta 🤶🏼 (@thepizzawaffle) December 22, 2021

There’s still time to enter the giveaway yourself and start the new year off with a clean setup.

However, if you’re not one of the four lucky winners, you can always pick up the gear from Razer’s online store. We’ve provided a gift guide roundup of what’s on offer for the best wireless peripherals here, so you can pick out exactly what’s right for you.