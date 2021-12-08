Razer Twist giveaway – details, terms & conditions

Looking for a sweet new wireless gaming setup? The Razer Twist giveaway is your chance to get an upgrade.

Razer wireless items help you to perform and play from anywhere. Even your favorite influencer can still play while they’re twisting in their chair and hitting those inch-perfect headshots. Christmas is coming and Razer has an opportunity to win a complete Razer wireless setup.

How to enter the Razer Twist giveaway

Go to the social media of Razer Twist partners and follow instructions to enter the giveaway. You can enter until December 20! The clock is ticking…

Razer Twist partners:

France

Hoani (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

(TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) Oslo (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

(TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) Pirastack (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

(TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) Shadobass (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

(TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) Stizo (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

Germany

Dennome (TikTok)

(TikTok) MrMoreGame (Instagram and Twitter)

(Instagram and Twitter) Schliingeel (TikTok and Instagram)

(TikTok and Instagram) Thien Nguyen (TikTok)

United Kingdom

Freya Nightingale (Instagram and Twitter)

(Instagram and Twitter) MrDalekJD (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

(TikTok, Instagram and Twitter) ThePizzaWaffle (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter)

Razer Twist giveaway — full rules, terms & conditions

Below are the full rules for the contest:

How to enter

Go to the social media of Razer Twist partners and follow instructions to enter the giveaway: Instagram: follow Razer and [the creator] + Like this post + Comment with #RazerTwist + Get more chance to win if you share in your story Twitter: follow Razer and [the creator] + RT with #RazerTwist Tiktok: Like this video + Comment with #RazerTwist

Limit: you can only enter once per post.

Rules