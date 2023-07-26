Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has finally arrived on PC, and if you’re wondering exactly what you need to run the game on your device, here’s a rundown of the recommended and minimum specs.

Over 2 years since its original PS5 release, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available on PC. This latest installment in the franchise follows the lovable duo of Lombax, Ratchet, and his mechanical robot buddy, Clank, as they get separated from one another in an epic interdimensional adventure.

If you’re planning to pick up the recent port, you may want to make sure you have the right requirements on your device before you can run the game, and we’ve got you covered with all the information you need.

Without further ado, here are the PC requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including the recommended and minimum specs.

Insomniac Games / Nixxes Software. The game was originally released for PS5 in 2021.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: PC Requirements

Minimum requirements:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-8100/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i3-8100/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended)

As Rift Apart was originally designed around the PS5s SSD, it’s unsurprising that an SSD is strongly recommended to run the game on a PC using the minimum specs. You can certainly still enjoy the game with these specs but the dimension-hopping gameplay won’t be as fluid as it was originally intended to be.

Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 150 GB available space

While the recommended PC requirements for the game are more demanding than the minimum specs, most modern gaming PCs should be able to run it comfortably.

Ideally, you’ll want to have an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and either an Nvidia GTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card, alongside an SSD with at least 150 GB of space to experience the game in the smoothest way possible.

That’s everything you need to know about PC requirements for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! For more on the game, check out our review here.

