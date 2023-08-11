PS5 Slim: First images of alleged new console surface

The first images of what leakers allege to be the PS5 Slim have surfaced online, featuring a slightly revamped design that corroborates previous rumors.

The rumors of a PlayStation 5 Slim are heating up. Just two days ago, one person alleged to have a full video of the whole system. Now, the same leaker corroborates reports that a leaked image aligns with the reported video that he has seen.

The leaked image first surfaced on Chinese Forum A9vg, and it showcases the familiar white and black colorway of the PlayStation 5 and its associated hardware, in addition to a design that curves the center inward. Additionally, each of the side plates of the alleged PS5 Slim has unique-looking cutouts on them, which are possible to allow for the modular optical drive, as previous rumor suggests.

The original leaker on the forum claims to have a full image of the whole console, but has not released it.

We heard recently that the PS5 revision will allegedly be ditching the PlayStation 5’s liquid metal cooling solution, which has been prone to failure, according to local repair stores.

PS5 Slim reportedly only 2-inches shorter

PS5 software developer and reverse engineer BwE_Dev previously claimed that they have seen video of the PlayStation 5 Slim, but withheld releasing any proof. He claimed that the console would be “5cm shorter and possesses a “weird curve in the middle with smaller vents”, which now aligns with the leaked imagery that we see now.

He also claims that the console will come with two USB-C ports at the front, instead of only one. The console is also allegedly sporting the PlayStation face buttons embossed upon its rear.

If the image, and the leaker are to be believed, this could mean that we’re closer to seeing a PlayStation 5 Slim earlier than once thought. It is very possible that Sony will make an announcement about their upcoming hardware, including Project Q at Gamescom 2023. For that, we will just have to wait and see.