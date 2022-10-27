All Prime Gaming games you can download in November 2022: Fallout, Indiana Jones & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

November Prime Gaming offerings are here, so we’ve listed every game that will be included with the subscription next month.

It’s the beginning of a whole new month which means Prime Gaming is back with a bunch of new games and exclusive content for you to redeem.

The main objective of November’s Prime Gaming is to bring out your inner explorer. From exploring the ancient halls in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade to the Antarctic Tundra in Facility 47, the limits are endless.

Apart from that, the list also includes a couple of titles that are either bound to bring you to the edge of your seat or stir your emotions.

Wondering what games are included with Prime Gaming in November? Don’t fret as our list has everything you need to know.

What games will be available with Prime Gaming in November?

For the month of November, a total of seven games are confirmed to arrive with Prime Gaming. We will make sure to update this section if more titles are included in the list. Be sure to bookmark this page to not miss out on any games or content.

Here are all the games that are bundled with Prime Gaming for the month of November:

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Facility 47

WRC 9

Etherborn

Whispering Willows

Last Day of June

With the games out of the way, let’s take a look at what exclusive content Prime Gaming has to offer.

Exclusive content available with Prime Gaming

This month, Prime Gaming will allow you to redeem a special in-game emote in League of Legends. This emote marks a token of celebration of the League of Legends World Championships.

Members with a valid subscription can claim an exclusive Prime Gaming League of Legends Esports Emote. They can also enter to win a grand prize pack full of League of Legends goodies.

So, there you have it — that’s every game and in-game content available with Prime Gaming for November 2022. Be sure to check our Prime Gaming page to not miss out on any content.