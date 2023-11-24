Prices slash by 20% on LEGO Atari 2600 this Black Friday

LEGO takes us back to the past. All the way back, in fact! The LEGO Atari 2600 is on sale for their Black Friday deals.

LEGO loves a good video game collaboration. From Super Mario to Sonic the Hedgehog to the upcoming Fortnite collab they’ve recently teased. For Black Friday, LEGO is respecting the grandaddy of gaming with a big discount on the LEGO Icons Atari 2600.

LEGO is cutting the price of the LEGO Atari 2600 by 20%, reducing the price to $191.99 for Black Friday. This set would make a perfect gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life who may have been around when Atarti was at its peak.

Save 20% on the LEGO Atari 2600 with the LEGO Store

The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 set contains 2,532 pieces that make up the console, cartridges, and joystick. A small “wooden” shelf for the games, and miniature models representing the games themselves.

The set comes with three replica game cartridges: Asteroids, Centipede, and Adventure. This is back when games were so basic and straightforward that they just needed one word for the title. That and they had to fit on the small side of the cartridges.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

