Prices slash 25% on LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle for Black Friday

A classic returns to the LEGO Store with the LEGO Lion Knight’s Castle set getting a heavy discount to a knightworthy price for Black Friday.

Any LEGO fan worth their bricks knows about LEGO’s roots in stark yellow castles. It’s not just movies and games that get remakes; the LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle set receives a fresh coat of paint. It’s a much more complex build this time around and is currently on sale just in time for the holiday season.

Save on LEGO Icons Lion Knights’ Castle with LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is offering a 25% discount, bringing the price down to $299.99 on the LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle set. That’s a deal worth storming a castle over.

The LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle contains 4,514 pieces. It makes up the castle’s well-detailed exterior and multiple rooms. There’s even an inside full of secret doorways and traps for thieves to infiltrate the castle walls, which can be curled up for the perfect defensive measure.

The LEGO Icons Lion Knights’ Castle set features a large cast of 22 mini-figures. These include a king and queen and a cast of subjects. Amongst them are thieves looking to steal the crown jewels or possibly admire the architecture; who’s to say?

This set is perfect for those older LEGO fans who may have grown up with the sets back when they were just yellow bricks. That 18+ label cannot be ignored, so young LEGO fans may want to seek out sets for their Christmas lists elsewhere.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.