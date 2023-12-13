Pre-order this Incredible-looking S.H Figuarts Darth Vader Samurai figure before it disappears

You can pre-order the Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization Darth Vader figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi with battle damage and Force effect diorama now.

Star Wars fans and collectors can pre-order a highly detailed Darth Vader figure capturing an iconic moment between the Sith Lord and his old Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Part of Bandai’s “Star Wars: Meisho Movie Realization” line that reimagines characters as feudal Japanese warriors, this S.H. Figuarts figure depicts a battle-damaged Vader wielding the Force against Obi-Wan.

Standing at 7 inches tall, the intricately crafted figure wears black samurai-inspired armor, a slight variation on Vader’s signature look.

His helmet and chest piece are removable to showcase the battle damage matching his duel with Obi-Wan. Further accessories include multiple hands, a lightsaber, and a translucent energy effect piece.

Pre-order stunning S.H Figuarts Darth Vader Samurai Taisho figure

The real showstopper element is the included display base depicting levitating rocks. This diorama recreation of the Force powers unleashed against Obi-Wan can be configured in various ways for added display flair.

While available for pre-order now on Amazon, supplies are likely to be limited for this unique figure bringing an iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi scene to life through a creative cultural lens.

So collectors shouldn’t hesitate to reserve this well-crafted and conversation-starting Darth Vader collectible that conjures one of his most famous duels in a whole new light.

