Dead by Daylight crossover had way better D&D villains to choose from

Vecna from Dungeons & Dragons is representing the tabletop RPG in a crossover with Dead by Daylight, but was the lich the correct choice when there are so many other D&D villains to choose from?

There’s no denying that Vecna is one of the most famous villains in D&D, especially following his appearance in Stranger Things.

Starting as a villainous lich in D&D’s Greyhawk setting, Vecna ascended to godhood and has threatened to destroy the multiverse on multiple occasions, including in the upcoming Vecna: Eve of Ruin campaign.

Vecna’s popularity and his appearance in a huge 2024 D&D book made him an obvious choice for a crossover event in Dead by Daylight. But was he the correct one?

Article continues after ad

WOTC

The enemies in Dead by Daylight tend to be horror movie monsters, who slowly track down and whittle away at their survivors. Vecna is an incredibly powerful mage, who tears people apart with spells, as well as using an army of followers and summoned monsters to do his dirty work for him.

Article continues after ad

The spell selection for Vecna in Dead by Daylight is also weak. Mage Hand? Fly? This is one of, if not the most powerful spellcasters in D&D, and he’s dropping pallets on his enemies?

As pointed out by fans online, there are far better choices for a D&D x DbD crossover. Chief among these is Strahd von Zarovich, the vampire Darklord of Barovia. Strahd is one of the most popular D&D villains and as a vampire, he’s a much better fit for a horror game.

Article continues after ad

One of D&D’s famous monsters, such as the Beholder or a Mind Flayer, could also have been used. A Mind Flayer would have been an excellent choice, thanks to its presence in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Stranger Things. Their mental powers and gross method of killing humanoids would have made it a great fit for DbD.

Thanks to his multimedia presence, Vecna is getting a push, but there are tons of great D&D villains who could have been a better fit for a horror game crossover. Vecna has nearly destroyed the multiverse in D&D lore, but now he has to slum it by chasing frightened teenagers around.

Article continues after ad