Where to buy ThreeZero Berserk figures: Skull Knight, Guts & Griffith

ThreeZero opens Berserk figure pre-orders on Amazon featuring 14” Skull Knight, Griffith from Band of Falcons, and Black Swordsman Guts with weapons.

ThreeZero will soon unleash an intense new set of highly articulated 1:6 scale figures bringing to life fan-favorite characters from the dark fantasy world of Berserk.

Available for pre-order now on Amazon ahead of a May 2024 launch, this lineup immortalizes the iconic Black Swordsman Guts, his ally Skull Knight, as well as series antagonist Griffith.

The Skull Knight Rides Into Battle

First up is a 14-inch recreation of the ominous undead warrior Skull Knight astride his ghostly mount. Crafted with realistic metallic paint applications, his armor perfectly replicates Miura’s designs down to the flowing wired cape.

The Exclusive Version comes wielding his signature Shield and Sword of Thorns along with the extra large Sword of Actuation.

Griffith Descends as Leader of the Reborn Band of Falcons

Griffith receives a 1:6 figure spotlighting his rebirth as the messianic leader of the regrouped Band of Falcons army.

Details like his flowing soft PVC hair and fabric accents on the joints showcase ThreeZero’s craftsmanship. The Hawk’s beheld sword and articulated winged helmet perfectly capture his angelic aura.

The Black Swordsman Guts with Dragonslayer Greatsword

Lastly, the vengeance-seeking Guts comes armed to the teeth in travel-worn black swordsman gear. His sculpt expresses a somber intensity with two interchangeable head designs.

The highly poseable figure wields his oversized Dragonslayer blade along with various throwing knives, daggers, and crossbow weaponry lovingly modeled after Miura’s detailed manga panels.

Expand your high fantasy collection and relive the visceral, unforgiving world of Berserk through exquisitely crafted 1:6 figures from ThreeZero, available later in 2024.

