15 best Marvel action figures for superhero fans

Superhero movies are all the rage nowadays, and with the Marvel Cinematic Universe going strong there are more Marvel heroes on the silver screen than ever before. For fans of Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, and more, collecting Marvel action figures lets you bring home your favorite comic book icons.

From detailed movie recreations to classic comic designs, these 15 best Marvel action figures offer quality, pose-ability, and faithfulness to their big-screen counterparts.

1. Iron Man MK4 Suit-Up Figure with Platform

Amazon

This 7” Iron Man toy catches Tony Stark’s high-tech MK4 suit with great attention to detail. A moveable design, metal-look coating, and LED-lit base allow recreating scenes from 2010’s Iron Man 2. With a clear stand and cockpit base, this very thorough mech toy makes a great Marvel collection centerpiece.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. Deadpool Collectible Figure with Accessories

Amazon

This 7” Deadpool figure captures the wacky “Merc with a Mouth” in ZD Toys’ Super War-Game style. Made in classic Deadpool red and black with moveable parts and detailed clothes, it has many weapons and extras to kit out the antihero for any job. Works great alone or with other Marvel guys.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Iron Spider S.H.Figuarts

Amazon

Bandai’s S.H.Figuarts toy line is popular for closely remaking comic and film characters. The No Way Home Iron Spider has a bright red metallic color and flexible spider legs for action poses. Includes web parts and multiple eyes, hand, and accessory options to customize.

Article continues after ad

4. Venom Symbiote Wolverine S.H.Figuarts

This wild mash-up figure combines Spider-Man baddie Venom with X-Men’s Wolverine. Ready for battle with clawed hands and bulging veins, this beastly Wolverine looks ready to pounce. Fans can recreate clashes using S.H. Figuarts’ famous swappable parts and poses.

Article continues after ad

5. Iron Man MK-4 15th Anniversary Figuarts Figure

Amazon

Imported by Bandai’s collector Figuarts label, this special version celebrates 15 years of their top-shelf action figure line. Based on the MK-4 from 2010’s Iron Man 2, it stands 5.7” in the iconic red and gold suit with special anniversary packaging and base. Includes blast effects to pose flying or in combat.

Article continues after ad

6. Thor: Ragnarok Hulk S.H.Figuarts

Not many can match the Hulk’s raw power and fury, and this S.H. Figuarts piece catches him at his most dangerous from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Towering and armed, it recreates one of his most memorable big-screen looks. The weapons let fans set up gladiator arena scenes.

7. Threezero DLX Scale Iron Man Mark 50

Amazon

Iron Man’s sharp Mark 50 armor from Avengers: Infinity War is a 1:12 electronic statue with Threezero’s skill. At 6.9” with working LED lights in the eyes and chest and 15+ moveable joints for posing. Has effect parts and swappable armored hands for flying or blasting poses.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Black Panther ARTFX Figure

Amazon

As seen in 2018’s hit movie, Kotobukiya’s 1:6 Black Panther statue captures the comic and movie favorite king of Wakanda. Expertly sculpted with textured vibranium suit textures meticulously hand-painted for character accuracy. Completed by a decorative base with T’Challa posed atop ancient ruins.

9. Magneto Marvel Comics Fine Art Cold Cast Figure

Amazon

At 15 inches tall, this cold-cast Magneto resin sculpture has a serious presence perfect for diehard X-Men collectors. From his trademark helmet to his stern face, the careful sculpting and painting mirror the Master of Magnetism bursting into action.

Article continues after ad

Each multi-part statue is finished and numbered by hand in limited editions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

10. Spider-Gwen Bishoujo Figure

Kotobukiya brings Spider-Gwen to life in comics-style Bishoujo’s “pretty girl” form. Unmasked face, free-flowing hair, and determined expression let Gwen Stacy’s web-slinging alter ego take a proud stand as a spider leader. Has an extra masked head and specialized base for swinging between buildings.

Article continues after ad

11. Doctor Strange ArtFX Premier Figure

Amazon

Benedict Cumberbatch’s mystical Master of the Arts is recreated in Kotobukiya’s 1:10 ArtFX Premier line, capturing an iconic scene from 2016’s Doctor Strange film.

Article continues after ad

Layered fabric sculpting on clothes and magical hand gestures conjuring effects bring training sequences at Kamar-Taj to the shelf. The completed diorama sits atop a translucent base with arcane printed symbols.

12. Spider-Man: Homecoming Movie Statue

Amazon

Hoping to build buzz for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming adding Peter Parker to the MCU, Kotobukiya made this crouched statue. Poised atop crumbled concrete in the iconic hand-tailored Stark super suit, the wall-crawler looks ready to swing into his next dust-up.

Great for any diehard fan’s prized Spidey collection.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

13. Deadpool Fine Art Statue by Kotobukiya

Amazon

This deluxe Deadpool statue directly from Japan goes all-out for the ‘merc with a mouth’s biggest devotees. Upwards of 14 inches tall on an X-Men-themed base, it embodies his heavily-armed signature look in fine cold cast resin. Includes swap-out heads and weapons to switch up the display.

14. Carnage Marvel Universe ARTFX+Figure

Amazon

The disturbed offspring of Venom enters Kotobukiya’s ARTFX+ statue line with expert symbiote sculpting. Towering with tendrils ready to strike, this fixed-pose premium collectible captures the vicious intents of Spider-Man baddie Carnage via sculpted muscles and costumes.

Article continues after ad

15. Kotobukiya Marvel Comics MK278 Thor Statue

Amazon

A high-end 1:10 statue, this Kotobukiya Marvel sculpture stands out with complete resin sculpting and hand-painted artistry. Limited run production includes individually numbered certificates, proving buyers get one-of-a-kind statutes.

Article continues after ad

Created to showcase iconic comic motifs and aesthetics, it makes a statuesque display out of renowned Marvel good guys and villains.

With Marvel’s Movie Universe growing, expect even more heroes and villains to make the leap from comics to collectibles. Whether posed on comic-style bases or frozen mid-fight, excellent sculpting and faithfulness to movie designs make these Marvel action figures worthy additions to any fan’s shelf.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.