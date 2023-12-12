Exclusive: Hasbro reveals Star Wars Black Series Super Battle Droid & C-3P0 figures

First teased at SDCC 2023, Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series will ship its new Super Battle Droid and C-3P0 figures from Attack of the Clones in 2024.

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Star Wars brand is taking advantage of the season for a slew of new reveals with its Gift The Galaxy celebration.

So far, it’s been a massive event for anyone looking for fun Star Wars gifts for the holiday, with everything ranging from socks and reading lights to golf bags and dog toys.

As expected, Hasbro is throwing its hat in the ring as well with some new figures. Now, two new Black Series figures are joining the line for the first time as part of the Gift the Galaxy celebration.

Star Wars: Black Series Super Battle Droid & C-3P0 will release in 2024

Dexerto can exclusively reveal Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series C-3P0 (B1 Battle Droid Body) and Super Battle Droid figures. Based on their appearances from Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones, the figures mark the first time either figure has come to the line.

The figures are bundled together in a two-pack, shipping in the standard Black Series windowed packaging with art of the characters on either side. The two-pack also includes accessories from the film, such as an E-5 Blaster Rifle for C-3P0 to hold or strap to his back.

Hasbro

Hasbro

The two-pack references a particularly memorable sequence from Attack of the Clones, where a jaunt through a droid factory results in C-3P0’s head being placed on a Battle Droid. C-3P0 spends much of the remainder of the film in this state, particularly during the epic battle in the Geonosis colosseum.

Both figures are brand-new designs that are sure to be a big deal for collectors. The Super Battle Droid, in particular, has been one of the more highly requested Black Series figures over the years, especially after its appearance in The Mandalorian.

Hasbro

Hasbro

The C-3P0 (B1 Battle Droid Body) & Super Battle Droid two-pack will retail for $49.99 (MSRP) and is scheduled for release in Spring 2024. Pre-orders begin December 13 at 1 PM ET, exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.

