Where to get Tears in Hades 2

Hades 2 requires players to collect many resources to use in the game. Tears are one such resource that might prove to be a bit difficult to find so here’s how you can find it.

Tears in Hades 2, similar to Lotus is a Reagent that can be used to unlock incantations. However, unlocking this resource requires you to take down a boss who turns out to be an old friend.

That being said, taking down this boss is not easy. So, here’s how to get Tears in Hades 2 and its uses in the game.

How to get Tears in Hades 2

Supergiant Games Use the short window between Cerberus’ attacks to strike from behind.

To get Tears in Hades 2, head to Mourning Fields and take down the Infernal Beast who is later revealed to be Cerberus, the gentle and playful companion of Hades and Zagreus returning from the first game.

You encounter this boss by the end of the Mourning Fields and the boss fight will start automatically once you find him. It is also important to remember that to reach Mourning Fields you will have to take down Hecate in Erebus and Scylla and the Sirens in Oceanus.

As for the boss fight, taking down Cerberus is no easy fight, meaning you will always have to be on your toes to look out for his paw swipes that deal massive amounts of damage. The best strategy is to keep moving and attack from behind between the window of Cerberus’ attacks.

You will be rewarded with one Tear upon defeating Cerberus. This means doing multiple runs with this boss to gather your desired amount of Tears.

How to use Tears in Hades 2

Supergiant Games Aspect of Moros lets your attack explode in a blast if struck by your Specials.

Tears in Hades 2 has two notable uses, here is what you can do with them: