 Pokemon Go players flame "trash" 7km eggs as big problem found - Dexerto
Pokemon Go players flame “trash” 7km eggs as big problem found

Published: 1/Dec/2020 14:23

by Alex Garton
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players are complaining that the 7km eggs are not worth hatching as they constantly contain the same species of Pokemon.

Pokemon Eggs are an iconic aspect of the franchise and Pokemon Go itself. The eggs come in five different rarities and each has a chance at hatching a range of different Pokemon, some of which are rarer than others.

However, in order to hatch these eggs players need to walk a certain number of kilometers that is determined by the rarity of the egg. Of course, this means hatching eggs can be a lot of work so players expect to be rewarded accordingly.

Well, members of the community are complaining about the 7km eggs specifically, stating that they’re simply not worth doing in the current state.

Niantic
Each type of Pokemon Go egg has a hatch table of potential Pokemon.

Does Pokemon Go have an egg problem?

A Reddit thread posted to the pokemongo subreddit calling a part of the game’s current egg system “trash” has skyrocketed to the top of the page. At the time of writing, the thread has just under 4,000 upvotes and over 300 comments.

The primary issue the thread raises is the drop rates of certain Pokemon from the 7km egg: “I want to open gifts everyday but I don’t want to waste an incubator just to get my 1000th Alolan Geodude.”

This sentiment is mirrored by commenters in the thread who have stated they have given up hatching 7km eggs altogether, because of a lack of variety in the rewards.

The author of the thread offers a solution, suggesting it “would be really nice to have those Alolan forms removed or at least the hatch rate dropped significantly.”

Of course, Niantic could always buff the drop rates of the rarer Pokemon in the pool to increase players’ chances of receiving what they want. However, it is unlikely they’ll ever make this change as they want to ensure rare Pokemon are difficult to acquire.

Niantic
Storage space is becoming an issue for casual players in Pokemon Go.

It’s obvious a section of the Pokemon Go community has a serious problem with the drop rates for certain eggs in-game. With so much time being dedicated to hatching these eggs, players want more of a reward than they’re currently receiving.

Whether or not Niantic will make any changes on the back of this remains to be seen.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.