Pokemon Go players flame "trash" 7km eggs as big problem found - Dexerto

Pokemon Go players are complaining that the 7km eggs are not worth hatching as they constantly contain the same species of Pokemon.

Pokemon Eggs are an iconic aspect of the franchise and Pokemon Go itself. The eggs come in five different rarities and each has a chance at hatching a range of different Pokemon, some of which are rarer than others.

However, in order to hatch these eggs players need to walk a certain number of kilometers that is determined by the rarity of the egg. Of course, this means hatching eggs can be a lot of work so players expect to be rewarded accordingly.

Well, members of the community are complaining about the 7km eggs specifically, stating that they’re simply not worth doing in the current state.

Does Pokemon Go have an egg problem?

A Reddit thread posted to the pokemongo subreddit calling a part of the game’s current egg system “trash” has skyrocketed to the top of the page. At the time of writing, the thread has just under 4,000 upvotes and over 300 comments.

The primary issue the thread raises is the drop rates of certain Pokemon from the 7km egg: “I want to open gifts everyday but I don’t want to waste an incubator just to get my 1000th Alolan Geodude.”

This sentiment is mirrored by commenters in the thread who have stated they have given up hatching 7km eggs altogether, because of a lack of variety in the rewards.

The author of the thread offers a solution, suggesting it “would be really nice to have those Alolan forms removed or at least the hatch rate dropped significantly.”

Of course, Niantic could always buff the drop rates of the rarer Pokemon in the pool to increase players’ chances of receiving what they want. However, it is unlikely they’ll ever make this change as they want to ensure rare Pokemon are difficult to acquire.

It’s obvious a section of the Pokemon Go community has a serious problem with the drop rates for certain eggs in-game. With so much time being dedicated to hatching these eggs, players want more of a reward than they’re currently receiving.

Whether or not Niantic will make any changes on the back of this remains to be seen.