PlayStation Trophies are coming to PC: Here’s how to earn them

Sony is finally bringing PlayStation Trophies to the PC version of its exclusive games. Here’s how you can earn and see them.

Sony developed PlayStation Trophies in response to the increasing desire among players for a comparable system of rewards, modeled after Xbox’s Achievement system.

This addition fostered a greater sense of prestige and advancement, motivating players to pursue higher levels in their gameplay. PlayStation Trophies frequently function as an indication of an individual’s commitment and prowess.

Since PlayStation exclusives have been ported to PC in the past few years, the Trophy system got lost in the process. Now ahead of the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC on May 16, 2024, Sony has announced the arrival of PlayStation Trophies for PC players.

Here’s how it works and how you can earn them.

Sony A new PlayStation overlay will be added to the PC that shows Trophies and more.

How to earn and check your PlayStation Trophies on PC

According to the new PlayStation Blog, a new PlayStation overlay will be introduced on PC with the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

The new system includes your Friends list, Trophies, settings, and your profile. This feature will soon be available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.

As soon as you press the keys above, the overlay will open and you’ll be able to access your PlayStation Network profile as you do on a PS console. However, you’ll need to be signed in to your PSN account to check your progress.

While playing the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima PC port, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. The PC version shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles. In addition, it also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.