God of War Ragnarok won’t be the last of PlayStation’s cross-gen games

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has hinted that Sony will continue to support cross-gen games across PS4 and PS5.

Ahead of PS5’s release, PlayStation executives were quick to tout the company’s commitment to next-gen gaming. CEO and President Jim Ryan even went so far as to proudly proclaim, “we do believe in generations.”

Ryan’s now-infamous quote is often cited whenever the publisher mentions its cross-gen offerings. But how long such support will last in terms of first-party AAA releases presently remains to be seen.

Interestingly, it seems that not even Sony is willing to offer a clear answer as of yet.

2022 isn’t the end of cross-gen games from PlayStation Studios

In an interview with Axios, PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst suggested the incredibly large install base on PS4 means support for the last-gen console won’t soon cease.

Hulst told the publication, “We certainly don’t want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well. We’re evaluating it on a case-by-case basis.”

As such, though God of War Ragnarok represents the last confirmed cross-gen game from PlayStation Studios, this may not remain the case long-term.

Sony The PS4 may still have plenty of juice left in it.

Setting aside uncorroborated rumors, very little is known about PlayStation Studios’ release plans beyond this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on an unspecified date in 2023. It constitutes the only blockbuster title on the first-party schedule for the next year, too.

But it’s not too farfetched to expect the platform-holder will roll out at least one more heavy-hitter from its in-house teams in the next 12 months and change.