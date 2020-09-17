PlayStation 5 preorder guide: where to buy, price, more

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is available for preorder at select retailers starting September 16 so fans anxiously awaiting the console launch can finally punch their ticket to the next-gen.

The PS5 launch is already shaping up to be one of the biggest in history with the newly announced PS Plus Collection, which will give users access to multiple big-name PS4 games.

Meanwhile, the launch lineup looks solid with Demon Souls and Spider-Man Miles Morales in the window while God of War Ragnarok and the Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts: Legacy coming in 2021.

That all said, if you’re as stoked as we are for either for the standard PS5 or Digital Edition, you’re wondering where you can preorder.

Per Sony, #PlayStation5 pre-orders will be available starting TOMORROW at select retailers. pic.twitter.com/rwFAB5BNru — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 16, 2020

Where to preorder

United States

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom only has two vendors who are currently taking pre-order interest for the PlayStation 5. Other storefronts like Argos and Currys PC World are also expected to begin selling the PS5 once Sony's official preorder date gets closer.

Australia

How much does PS5 cost?

The standard PS5 will cost $499 USD, €499 in Europe, £449 in the UK, and ¥49,980 in Japan. It will cost $749.95 AUD in Australia.

However, if you’re in the market for the digital edition, you’re looking at $399 in the United States, €399 in Europe, £359 for the UK, $599.95 in Australia, and ¥39,980 in Japan.

It’s worth noting that the Xbox Series S does price itself $100 lower than the Digital PS5, but both the Xbox Series X and standard PS5 will cost the same.

When does PS5 launch?

The global PS5 launch is set to begin on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. However, the rest of the world will have to wait until November 19 to get their hands on the console.