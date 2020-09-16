In a surprise announcement, Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy 16 at the PlayStation 5 showcase. The next installment of the RPG series will be exclusive to the PS5 on console, and is also coming to PC.

Despite the FF7 remake releasing in 2019, many fans wondered when the RPG would get its next installment in the mainline series following 15's release four years prior.

On September 16, developer Square Enix shocked fans when they announced Final Fantasy XVI during the PS5 showcase. The future title will only be coming to the PlayStation console and PC – not Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy 16 revealed as PS5 console exclusive

While many may have expected it would be years until fans got their first glimpse at Final Fantasy XVI, the Japanese developer surprised fans with a lengthy trailer during Sony's PS5 reveal digital conference.

The "Awakening" trailer was captured on PC for the event, and showcased the RPG's upcoming story and cast of characters. Excitingly, the RPG has a "fantasy" Witcher-like vibe to it.

Although the series has always been rooted in the fantasy genre, in recent years the franchise is moved towards a more modern setting, making this a return to its origins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tBnBAkHv9M

In a press release Square Enix explained: " The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough... FINAL FANTASY XVI is the next all-new standalone single player action RPG from Square Enix, coming to PlayStation 5."

At the time of writing, the game hasn't been given a release window, and the RPG developer has a history of taking years before finally getting a project out. However the reveal trailer surprisingly showed a lot, so it's anyone's guess as to how far along in development it actually is.

The upcoming PS5 title will be franchises first mainline release since 15 in 2016. The RPG is exclusive to PC and PlayStation. More details are set to be revealed in 2021.